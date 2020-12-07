Andy Cohen is incredibly proud of how Porsha Williams is using her platform! The 39-year-old reality star showed footage of herself getting arrested during a protest in Kentucky in honor of Breonna Taylor on Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiere.

"I don't ever remember being as proud of a Real Housewife as I was watching you in tonight's episode," Cohen gushed to Porsha on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "I was moved to tears. It was incredible. It's incredible watching your continued action for the Black Lives Matter movement, but seeing that all play out in tonight's episode was so moving to me."

Porsha was humbled by Andy's compliments, saying, "To God be the glory for giving me the strength and giving me the purpose to be brave enough to stand up and even speak on something like this... It's our reality. It's what we're dealing with right now and that's what people want to see. And Black Lives Matter is in the forefront."

The Bravo star felt a responsibility to show viewers this side of her life, having found her passion for activism this year.

"I want people to see that I'm a regular, normal person in an extraordinary situation where I have this platform, but we all have a voice," she shared. "I would just really encourage everyone to keep the movement going. It has not died. It was just for a moment."

ET recently spoke with Porsha about her involvement in BLM and how her 20-month-old daughter, Pilar, inspired her to speak out.

"I went down to Kentucky fighting for a beautiful Black woman who had lost her life," she said, referencing Breonna, a 26-year-old EMT who was killed in her Louisville, Kentucky, home by a Louisville Metro police officer in March. She and her boyfriend were in their home when police made a late-night raid on the wrong address. Taylor was shot eight times. Though one officer was fired after Breonna's death, none of the officers involved had been arrested or charged until September.

"I took her story very personal, and I just could not -- there was a burning in my bones," Porsha told ET. "I just had to get up and be active. I had posted enough. I had emailed enough. I was one of the ones calling when the phone wouldn't pick up anymore at their county's office, and I felt helpless to a certain extent."

