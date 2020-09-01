Andy Cohen isn't afraid of getting on Anderson Cooper's nerves. The Watch What Happens Live! star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two shirtless throwback photos of Cooper. They were taken before the coronavirus pandemic when the two went on vacation together.

"If it were a normal year, I’d be on vacation with my pal...threatening to post shirtless pics of him," Cohen captioned a pair of snapshots showing Cooper flaunting his fit physique.

"Well, it’s 2020 and I’m sitting on my deck so I figured I’d just post without asking and piss him off!" Cohen added, "#Silverfox."

The slideshow included one photo of a chest-baring Cooper walking through foliage with a yellow flower tucked behind his ear, and the other pic showed Cooper taking in some sun on the deck of a yacht.

While the pandemic has essentially ruined the travel plans for most people across the globe, there might be a few other reasons why the pair may have had to forgo their vacation plans either way.

Cooper became a dad for the first time this year when he welcomed his son, Wyatt Morgan, via surrogate in April.

Meanwhile, Cohen is a relatively new father as well, having welcomed his baby boy, Ben, back in February 2019.

Check out the video below for more on the close friends and their adorable families.

