Andy Cohen Shares Sweet New Photos of 3-Month-Old Daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen’s baby girl is picture perfect! On Monday, the Watch What Happens Live host shared a picture of his 3-month-old daughter, Lucy.

“I mean….,” the 54-year-old captioned the photo.

In the picture, Lucy wears a veggie-printed jumpsuit and stares up at the camera with her bright blue eyes. Just like her big brother, Ben, Cohen’s baby girl has a head full of brown hair.

The proud papa wasn’t the only person to gush over his baby girl. Cohen’s comments were flooded with notes from Kardashians and Housewives who raved about his daughter.

“She’s so beautiful,” Khloe Kardashian wrote. "blue eyes stayed 💙 she is so beautiful Andy,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards added.

“Now those are some cheeks to kiss!" The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant commented.

In addition to an update about his daughter’s outfit, the Bravo executive shared what his 3-year-old son, Ben, decided to wear for camp.

“He chose his outfit for camp today,” Cohen wrote over a picture of him sneaking a picture of his son, who wore a white Nike shirt and pants with dinosaur prints on them. Cohen was clearly confused by his son’s attire as he made a face in the picture.

Cohen also shared another picture of Lucy, who wore a multicolored jumpsuit. “Lucy, conversely, is flawless,” he wrote.

Andy Cohen/Instagram

Last month, Cohen celebrated his baby girl’s three-month birthday with a cute picture. “3 months! ♥️,” he captioned the photo of Lucy sitting in front of her Charlie Brown namesake behind a sign with her age written on it.

In May, shortly after he announced his daughter’s birth via surrogate, Cohen dished to ET about his life as a girl dad.

Andy Cohen/Instagram

"It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair," Cohen shared. "I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping." Cohen added that he "already knows how to braid.”

Cohen also dished on how much love his son, Ben, had for his new baby sister. “But maybe he loves her so much he wants to hit her,” he quipped. “So I'm monitoring the situation closely."

