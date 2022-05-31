Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Pic of His Daughter Lucy
Andy Cohen on Girl Dad Life and 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' (…
Ewan McGregor Recalls 'Amazing' Moment of Seeing Hayden Christen…
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Make Billboard Music Awards Family…
Ellen DeGeneres Says a Tearful Farewell to Daytime Talk Show Aft…
Kanye West Raps About His Kids Amid Ongoing Divorce Battle With …
Romeo and Master P Reflect on Their Father-Son Bond (Exclusive)
‘DWTS’: Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Their ‘Story Bo…
Andy Cohen Shares Major ‘Real Housewives’ Updates: OC, Dubai, At…
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies at 67
‘This Is Us’ Star Justin Hartley Gushes Over Being ‘Madly in Lov…
'Top Gun' Star Kelly McGillis Says She Was Not Asked to Return f…
Kylie Jenner Shows Rare Look at Her and Travis Scott’s Son in Ne…
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Take Morocco After End of 'E…
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry KISS During Polo Tournament
Bradley Cooper Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Reaction …
Scott Disick Parties at Strip Club as Ex Kourtney Kardashian Mar…
Zach and Tori Roloff on Adjusting to Life With Baby No. 3 (Exclu…
Andy Cohen is a doting girl dad! The 53-year-old TV personality shared an adorable new photo of his 1-month-old daughter, Lucy, on Monday and his famous friends couldn't help but gush over the newborn baby.
"Good morning from Little Lucy! ♥️" Cohen captioned the pic, which shows his daughter looking off to the side with her eyes wide open while lounging in a Dock-a-Tot. The snap quickly garnered attention from his fans and friends alike.
"What a beauty!!!!" Ali Wentworth commented. Jerry O'Connell shared a similar message, writing, "GGGGGGGGGGGORGEOUS!"
Debi Mazar chimed in, adding, "She’s so pretty." Chrissy Teigen commented "HELLO LUCY!"
Cohen announced the arrival of Lucy via surrogate on April 29.
"HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" he captioned a photo of himself holding the newborn. "She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"
"Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!" Cohen added of his 3-year-old son, Ben. "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy."
ET caught up with the dad-of-two earlier this month, where he dished on becoming a girl dad, and how it differed from having a boy. "It's exciting!" he gushed. "I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping."
Cohen also shared an update on how Ben was handling becoming a big brother, saying the toddler loves his little sister. "But maybe he loves her so much he wants to hit her?" he quipped. "I'm monitoring the situation closely."
RELATED CONTENT:
Andy Cohen on Girl Dad Life and ‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’
Andy Cohen Reveals the Sweet Inspiration Behind Daughter Lucy's Name
Andy Cohen Shares Moment His Son Ben Met His Newborn Sister Lucy