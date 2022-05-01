Andy Cohen Shares Heartfelt Moment When Son Ben Met His Newborn Sister Lucy
Brotherly love! Andy Cohen is sharing the heartwarming moment his young son, Ben, first met his baby sister.
The Watch What Happens Live! host took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of Ben, 3, sweetly kissing Cohen's newborn daughter, Lucy, on the cheek.
Cohen captioned the adorable snapshot simply, "When Ben met Lucy ♥️."
The 53-year-old TV personality announced on Friday that he'd welcomed his second child, via surrogate.
"HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" Cohen captioned a photo of himself holding the newborn in the hospital. "She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"
"Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!" he added. "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy."
On Saturday, Cohen shared a second photo of his adorable baby daughter, as she rested in a hospital cradle, while he gazed at here lovingly.
"Greetings from Cloud 9 #ILoveLucy" Cohen captioned the sweet pic.
When ET spoke with Cohen in November, he teased that he already had baby No. 2 on the brain.
"I think about it all the time," Cohen said of having a second child. "I think it might be nice for [Ben]. I'm a single parent, and so it's just us. There's always people around, but I think it will be nice for him."
