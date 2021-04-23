Anderson Cooper Doesn't Love Andy Cohen's 'Ben-Me-Downs' for Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper isn't exactly thrilled with the hand-me-downs his son, Wyatt, gets from pal Andy Cohen's 2-year-old son, Ben.

The longtime friends love raising their young sons at the same time, but the CNN anchor doesn't think the two boys have similar styles.

"He gets 'Ben-me-downs' as Andy calls them," Cooper, 53, shared of 11-month-old Wyatt on Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

"But they're such different styles, your kids," co-host and fellow Cohen friend Kelly Ripa noted.

"Well, that's the thing. A lot of the clothes that Andy gets have a lot of razz-a-ma-tazz in them," Cooper said. "There's a lot of tie-dye Grateful Dead stuff, which, I don't know that that's Wyatt's vibe at this point."

The single dad joked of his son, "I see him more as, like, a little Amish child, so I would like to dress him just simply."

Cohen told ET a different story last May when revealing that his and Cooper's sons share clothes.

"[Wyatt] is wearing all of Ben's hand-me-downs, and he's got a great wardrobe ready for him," Cohen told ET at the time. "It is so funny because I just sent Anderson a picture of Ben in his pajamas this morning, and I said, 'Do you like these?' He goes, 'I love them, I can't wait!'"

