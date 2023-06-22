Andy Cohen Shoots Down Headlines That He's in Love With John Mayer

Andy Cohen is setting the record straight about his longtime friendship with John Mayer.

"I was on Howard Stern last week and he asked me about my friendship with John Mayer and I said, 'Yeah, you know,' said kind of flippantly and offhandedly that we love each other," Cohen shared during his radio show, SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. "It became headline news and the more it became headline news, the more butthurt I got over it. You know why? Are two men not allowed to say that they're in love? Are we all so flipped out?"

The Bravo exec called the internet's reaction over his comments "weird" before dishing on a longtime friendship with another straight male friend.

"I think it's weird. Do you think, I mean, don't you think that most male, I mean, Dave Ansel and I are in love with each other. Dave Ansel was the first guy I was ever in love with," he explained. "That's my college roommate and I was stunned, by the way, in week one of freshman year when he said, 'Oh my god, I love you, dude. I love you,' and I was like, 'Wow, this is a totally hetero guy expressing his love for me.'"

"It felt very pure and real, but not sexual whatsoever," the Watch What Happens Live host added. "It was grounded in our friendship, so that's why I just think that a friendship of two guys, that doesn't seem like headline news to me."

Cohen added, "At first, I thought it was kind of lazy like, 'Oh, that's a lazy headline.' Yes, I offhandedly said we love each other and then the longer it went, I was like, 'Y'all need to kind of, you know, get ahold of yourself.'"

The TV personality has been open about his friendship with the Gravity singer, dishing to ET in February 2022 about their "bromance."

"Gosh, we met over ten years ago through our friend, Ricky," Cohen said. "I ran into them shopping, I don't know much about John Mayer at all, or his music and I wasn't even so sure it was him when we met. And then we went out to Bleaker Street and there were paparazzi, and I turned to Ricky and I go, 'Is this John Mayer that we're with?' And he said, 'Yes.'"

He continued, "We just stared there and would see each other around. He always had a great spirit. I would say the Grateful Dead got us a lot closer, 'cause I was already a major deadhead, and he started getting into them and then imagine when your friend starts playing with your favorite band who you thought you would never see again. And now, you can actually tour with them. So, that was a big kickstart to everything too."

Cohen's even gotten Mayer into the Bravo-verse with Mayer name-dropping a few housewives during Cohen's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"Listen," Cohen added. "If John Mayer's calling you out, I think it's pretty fun."

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen on 'Bromance' With John Mayer, Shares 'Housewives' Updates: 'RHOSLC,' 'RHONY' and More!

Andy Cohen Reveals the Housewife He Has Sexual Chemistry With

Andy Cohen Reveals What Bo Dietl Texted Him After the 'RHONJ' Reunion

Andy Cohen Reveals the Real Housewife He Has ‘Sexual Energy’ With This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery