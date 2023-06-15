Andy Cohen Reveals the Housewife He Has Sexual Chemistry With

Andy Cohen is spilling some Real Housewives tea. During an appearance on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show, the 55-year-old Bravolebrity pointed to Tamra Judge as the Housewife he has sexual chemistry with, a reveal he first made in his book, The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up.

"I heard from Tamra after, and she was like, 'So, what's happening with us? What is this?'" Cohen said of The Real Housewives of Orange County star. "She has shown me every incarnation of her breasts, of her bare breasts. She has at one point or another flashed me, shown me."

"I hosted a live New Year's Eve debacle on Bravo one year. I think the 2011 into 2012. And I think she and I made out at midnight on the air in front of her husband," he added. "So I'm not pulling that out of a hat, necessarily."

Cohen went on to speculate that "there's definitely a safety" in a straight woman flirting with a gay man.

"God knows I've asked her about her breasts enough that I'm sure at some point she was like, 'Well let me just show you,'" he said. "I'm sure if I was straight, maybe she wouldn't have done that. I feel fortunate to be able to be a part of the discussion."

He additionally noted that, if a fan came up to him and said, "Andy, I've never done anything with a dude, but you're my man," he "would feel a certain way."

"I would feel like, 'Wow. This is special. How great,'" he added.

Cohen also pointed to Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan as the most outrageous Housewife in the bunch.

"She's wild," Cohen said. "... People always say, 'What are the Housewives like in real life?' And I say, 'If you run into a Housewife in the wild, they will be exactly as they appear on the show."

Watch the video below for more on Cohen.

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Comes to Tom Sandoval's Defense Amid Scandoval Backlash This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Andy Cohen Reveals What Bo Dietl Texted Him After the 'RHONJ' Reunion

Andy Cohen Says He Was 'Wrong' to Suggest This About Raquel Leviss

Jon Hamm Nicknames His Manhood After He Learns About the 'Hammaconda'

Related Gallery