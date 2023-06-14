Jon Hamm really went there during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The 52-year-old Mad Men star participated in Cohen's "Pillow Talk" segment where he discussed his bedroom preferences.

When asked if he or a lover has ever given his manhood a nickname, Hamm replied, "Not that I know of."

Cohen informed Hamm that it has occasionally been nicknamed the "Hammaconda."

Hamm laughed at the reference, adding, "If I had to give it a nickname, I'd call it Marvin Douglas."

When asked when the last time he sent a "d**k pic" was, Hamm replied, "The 12th of never. The Internet does that for me."

He also noted that he prefers to be the "little spoon" and when it comes to "kinks," he's an equal opportunity employer.

"Yeah, all of it. I like feet, handcuffs and food, why not?" he said, grinning.

Hamm is currently engaged to actress Anna Osceola after more than two years of dating. He was previously in an 18-year relationship with actress-director Jennifer Westfeldt.

Hamm recently spoke about his upcoming wedding to Osceola.

"I'm getting married in a couple of weeks," he said. "So I've got that on my radar."

