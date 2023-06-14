Jon Hamm Nicknames His Manhood After Andy Cohen Tells Him About the 'Hammaconda'
Jon Hamm Opens Up About Upcoming Wedding to Anna Osceola (Exclus…
Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32
Pat Sajak Reflects on Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for 40 Years (E…
EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Reacts to 'Gilmore Girls…
Raquel Leviss Admits She and Tom Sandoval Agreed to Lie About Wh…
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Marries Longtime Boyfriend Matt M…
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Come to an Agreement on Lisa …
Riley Keough Files to Officially Become Sole Trustee of Lisa Mar…
'Yellowstone' Officially Ending With Season 5: What’s Next for F…
2023 Tony Awards: All the Must-See Moments
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Seeing Where Things Go' After C…
Billie Eilish Explains Why She Deleted Her Social Media Apps
Prince William Responds After Troops Faint During Outdoor Rehear…
Tony Awards 2023: Inside Must-See Speeches From Alex Newell, Sea…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files to Divorce Husband Kroy After $1.1M T…
Pat Sajak Retiring as Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' After Over 40 Y…
'The Idol': Critics Slam The Weeknd's HBO Max Series After Scree…
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: Inside the Bitter Legal Battle Ove…
Pat Sajak Retiring From 'Wheel of Fortune': Here’s Who Might Rep…
Jon Hamm really went there during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. The 52-year-old Mad Men star participated in Cohen's "Pillow Talk" segment where he discussed his bedroom preferences.
When asked if he or a lover has ever given his manhood a nickname, Hamm replied, "Not that I know of."
Cohen informed Hamm that it has occasionally been nicknamed the "Hammaconda."
Hamm laughed at the reference, adding, "If I had to give it a nickname, I'd call it Marvin Douglas."
When asked when the last time he sent a "d**k pic" was, Hamm replied, "The 12th of never. The Internet does that for me."
He also noted that he prefers to be the "little spoon" and when it comes to "kinks," he's an equal opportunity employer.
"Yeah, all of it. I like feet, handcuffs and food, why not?" he said, grinning.
Hamm is currently engaged to actress Anna Osceola after more than two years of dating. He was previously in an 18-year relationship with actress-director Jennifer Westfeldt.
Hamm recently spoke about his upcoming wedding to Osceola.
"I'm getting married in a couple of weeks," he said. "So I've got that on my radar."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jon Hamm Gushes Over Co-Star Tina Fey and 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie
Who Is Jon Hamm's Fiancée? Everything to Know About Anna Osceola
Jon Hamm Is Engaged to Anna Osceola After Two Years of Dating: Report