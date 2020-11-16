Andy Cohen to Host New Series on the Impact of Reality TV

Andy Cohen is giving fans an in-depth look at the undeniable impact reality television has made on society with an upcoming seven-part limited event series titled For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

Cohen is hosting and executive-producing the E! series, which is set to air in early 2021. The series will revisit some of the most iconic reality television moments and share the inside scoop from the icons who lived it. In each episode, Cohen will explore a pivotal moment from reality television, sit down with some of the biggest names in reality TV and include commentary from industry insiders, producers and journalists. Just some of the shows that will be covered include Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Survivor, The Bachelor, The Real World, and of course, the Real Housewives franchise.

Cohen shared in a statement, "I'm thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre. This series is like great candy!"

In a preview of the series, Cohen notes, "I hope you're ready, because we're going to spill some reali-tea."

Meanwhile, Rachel Smith, Executive Vice President of Development at Bravo and E!, says in a statement, "A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that's forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture. At a time where the world is constantly changing, For Real: The Story of Reality TV offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that's captured so many."

