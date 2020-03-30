Andy Cohen is on the mend and looking to bring more Watch What Happens Live to fans' living rooms. The 51-year-old Bravo host recently tested positive for COVID-19, but according to a new press release from Bravo, he is "feeling better."

While remaining in quarantine, the TV personality will be shooting new episodes of his late-night show remotely from his New York City apartment, where he'll be interviewing celebrity guests via video chat with "special games, at-home show-and-tells, and surprises." His staff will also continue to work from home.

On Monday, Cohen took to Instagram to share the good news, adding, "Happy to report I’m feeling better and am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna@mrjerryo! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!"

Cohen's first WWHL guests will be NeNe Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Jerry O'Connell on Monday night. Other upcoming guests include Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, John Mayer, Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, and Melissa and Joe Gorga.

He will also be hosting his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, from his apartment. That will air Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

On March 20, Cohen revealed his diagnosis, noting that he was "putting a pin" in filming new episodes of WWHL for the time being.

Watch What Happens LiveWith Andy Cohen will air new shows beginning Monday, March 30 at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Tom Hanks, Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood Are Coping With Coronavirus | ET Live @ Home This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Andy Cohen Says Being Separated From His Son Is the 'Worst Part' of Fighting Coronavirus

Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Biggest Cancellations Due to Coronavirus Concerns So Far

Related Gallery