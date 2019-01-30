The recent competing Fyre Festival documentaries airing on Netflix and Hulu both had some shocking revelations, but perhaps none struck the internet more than what Andy King was willing to do for water.

During Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the producer alleges that the festival's controversial creator Billy McFarland asked that he perform oral sex on a customs agent in order to get them to release bottles of Evian water for the would-be show -- and that he was not only willing, but, as he put it, swirled some mouthwash and drove down to customs "fully prepared" to do it. (Thankfully, says King, nothing ended up happening).

Nonetheless, that moment has since become internet fodder, producing scores and scores of memes, which Andy tells Netflix in a recent sitdown that yes, he has been made aware of.

"I just don't wanna necessarily be known as the blowjob king of the world," he told Netflix. "I'm blown away with the response of the documentary. Blown away."

"I'm now a noun, a verb, an adjective. It's mind-boggling," King, who is not on social media, added. "When someone reached out last weekend and said 'you're trending,' and I'm like, 'I don't even know what trending means.'"

Andy King has seen all of your FYRE Fest memes — and he loves them! pic.twitter.com/mCNgDoHpjW — Netflix US (@netflix) January 29, 2019

Of course, the internet will ultimately move on, but King hopes that his meme-worthy moment, as well as all the conversations around the two documentaries, can be utilized to pay back those who were grifted by the fraudulent festival in the Bahamas.

"After doing a documentary like this, and you have your fifteen minutes of fame, what happens next?" he shared, noting the recent GoFundMe to benefit Bahamian caterer Maryann Rolle, who lost her life savings due to non-payment.

"One of our biggest goals, obviously, is paying back everybody in the Bahamas. And, so it's kind of rewarding that we started a GoFundMe last week to help Maryann, and we've committed to that project, and it's met all of its goals and a lot more."

Since posting, Maryann's fundraising page has raised over $200 thousand in donations.

"And now we've started another GoFundMe, which is now focusing on paying back all the laborers and everybody else that was involved with Fyre down in the Bahamas," King shared. "If I can drive positive influences and a lot of positive energy towards, you know, social and environmental impact, which is what I base my business on, then I think I can utilize this moment to do a lot of good."

Watch the video below for more on the Fyre Festival's dueling documentaries.

