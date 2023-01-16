Angela Bassett is gushing over her No. 1 cheerleader, husband Courtney B. Vance. Speaking to ET backstage at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday night, Bassett opened up about having Vance's support during award season.

"Aw, it's wonderful," Bassett, who took home the award for best supporting actress for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever said. "We all need one. We all deserve one."

The award is a meaningful one for Bassett too, with the 64-year-old actress telling ET marveling at the love she's received since the film's release.

"I'm appreciating and very grateful for this accolade and for all the love that I've been receiving these last few months. It's a delight," Bassett shared. "It's wind beneath your wings, it's a wonder."

Vance also spoke to ET about his wife's "satisfying" Golden Globe win -- a moment Bassett's proud hubby captured for himself on his cell phone, in a now-viral and adorable moment.

"It was 30 years since she -- so, it was a little nerve-wracking, but ultimately satisfying," Vance said of Basset's first Golden Globe win since 1994. "I mean, ultimately, we just, we work. And we're grateful to have been working all this time. She is a force. There's only a few folks like her."

While it's been great to take home trophies, Vance said he tells his wife not to "get caught up" in the hardware.

"We do us," he said of the advice he gives the fellow thespian. "People eventually come around to you if you just stay who you are, where you are."

During her acceptance speech Sunday, Bassett not only celebrated who she is, but the Black actresses who have come before her and paved the way, including Ruby Dee and Diahann Carroll.

"It was their extraordinary work that showed me that there was a place for me in this business of show, especially at a time where Black women weren’t shown in a significant way, oftentimes -- not really present on television or the big screen. But thank God for them," Basset said.

As she did at the Golden Globes, Bassett also praised everyone involved in Black Panther, including the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, as well as the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa in the first film.

"We showed the world that we could create and lead a billion-dollar box-office success," she shared. "And my prayer is that that door remains open, and the sky is the limit for other Black creators and storytellers around the world to join us."

