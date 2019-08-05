Maddox Jolie-Pitt is all grown up and getting ready to head off to college!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest child turned 18 on Monday, and a source tells ET that the birthday is "a huge milestone" for his famous mama.

"She loves him and is so proud of how wise he is beyond his years. She has encouraged him to travel nonstop, to learn many languages, and now has plans for him to go to university overseas," the source says, adding that Angelina and Maddox plan to celebrate his special day together, with a family gathering. "Maddox is very attached to his mom. She's always stood by him."

Though Jolie and Pitt have officially been single since April as they continue to finalize their divorce, the two have remained amicable for their children. In addition to Maddox, they are also proud parents to Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

"Brad and Angie are communicating so much better than they have for a very long time," the source says. "Their parenting styles have always differed but finally they seem to be on a similar path, and it's better for everyone in the family. Their relationship has improved a great deal."

"Angelina wants what's best for everyone, and she and Brad have completely moved on," adds the source. "Brad loves to be with the kids, and when he has free time likes to stay home at night. He also loves to sculpt."

In honor of Maddox's birthday, ET has rounded up his most adorable red carpet moments over the years. See the cute pics here, and watch the video below for more on the birthday boy!

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

RELATED CONTENT:

Maddox Jolie-Pitt Turns 18: See His Red Carpet Pics Through the Years

Angelina Jolie Poses With Sons Maddox and Pax at Film After Party in Trench Coat Dress: Pics

Angelina Jolie Gushes About Son Maddox's Work Ethic: His Notes 'Were Always Better Than Mine'

Related Gallery