Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek have more in common with each other than just being two of Hollywood's most hardworking actresses -- they're both proud moms. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Jolie and Hayek ahead of the release of their upcoming film, Eternals, and the women couldn't help but gush over their time working together and share what their kids thought of the movie.

Eternals -- which is set to be released on Nov. 5 -- is the latest Marvel film in which Jolie portrays Thena, and Hayek stars as Ajak, both immortal beings who possess superhuman powers and have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years before they must reunite to take on the Deviants.

Jolie and Hayek told ET that they bonded over motherhood and the point in their lives they both are currently at.

"There's the aspect of the mom that is good with the kids and the mom that understands then that motherhood is a cult. You know we have to help each other, we have to talk to each other. And it's very important to find those moms that say, 'Yeah, we are together ... We can get this done,'" Hayek explained. "And then it was like a joy to work with, and we have some of the same interests, and then we met at a time in our lives where we just want two things: meaningfulness, like relationships and friendships that are meaningful ... and joy. We just want joy."

As for Jolie's feelings about Hayek, she shares: "Salma in this film is the leader, and a healer, and a mother ... I could tell as soon as she walked into the room she just carried this warmth and she just takes care of everybody in the room, that's who she is. And that takes a lot out of you. It takes a lot of strength and it takes such a very empathetic human being. So I think she also saw me and I don't socialize very much, and I can kind of be a bit heavy, not unlike my character. And she has this warmth of, 'It's going to be OK.' And there's a scene in the film, which is, that's very us, and I think bonded us."

Five of Jolie's kids -- Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Knox, 13, and Vivienne, 13, -- attended the premiere of the film with her earlier this week, while Hayek's 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, was also in attendance, and they all seemed to share a similar opinion on their mom's latest work.

As for what her kids thought of the movie, Jolie says, "Honestly they all loved it" while Hayek added that her daughter "thinks it's the best superhero movie she's ever seen."

Jolie explained that this was a rare film in which she really felt that her family, which includes adopted children from different parts of the world, was represented.

"What I've learned within my family is that we are stronger because we are a diverse family," she said. "That is what makes our family and what we've learned from each other and I wouldn't want it any other way and I so I'm so happy that people around the world will watch this film and I'm hoping this is just the new norm."

Both Jolie and Hayek said that this film created a lot of meaningful relationships.

"It built a lot of real relationships and that's so important because the film that I am sure you will mention is so inclusive, it is so diverse," Jolie explained. "We are very, very different people coming together with different experiences and it was such a natural family and we learned so much from each other."

