It's a family affair for the Eternals cast. Salma Hayek hit the red carpet alongside her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, at the film's world premiere Monday night. Hayek talked to ET's Nischelle Turner about the meaningful role and what her daughter thought about her taking on the superhero who was originally written as a man in the comic book the Marvel movie is based on.

"For me, it's a shocker in many ways. Just to know that in your 50's you're going to be a hero, an action hero, in the Marvel family," Hayek said of taking on the role. "And then on top of it, it used to be a man that they just turned into a woman. I mean if somebody told me this five years ago, I would've laughed... so hard. And here we are! Anything is possible."

Valentina, 14, who hasn't hit a red carpet with her famous mom since she was just a kid, called the 55-year-old actress, "cool" for playing a superhero in the long-awaited film.

"She's cool, she's cool," Valentina told ET.

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress and her daughter both stunned looks from luxury group Kering, owned by Hayek's husband, François-Henri Pinault.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Valentina wore a black, ruffled polka-dot mini dress by Saint Laurent, while mom went full glam in a black, Gucci gown with a plunging neckline, with a side-slit that showed off the dress's gold under-layer.

Hayek plays the soulful leader of the Eternals, Ajak, described as a hero with a maternal heart whose "power is healing."

A creation of the powerful Celestials, the Eternals are one-half of their experimentation on Earth, diverging from the dangerous and monstrous Deviants. Granted superhuman life spans and unique abilities, the Eternals have lived for centuries on Earth, protecting the unknowing human race from the threats posed by the Deviants.

Eternals hits theaters Nov. 5

