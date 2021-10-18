Meet The 'Eternals': Marvel’s Newest Heroes, in Their Own Words (Exclusive)
Marvel’s ‘Eternals’: Meet the Cast and See Their Superpowers in …
'Smallville' Turns 20! Cast Reunites and Reflects on the Series'…
'NCIS’ Cast Teases What’s in Store for Season 19 (Exclusive)
‘The Goldbergs’ Cast Pays Tribute to ‘Pops’ George Segal in Seas…
Emma Corrin Talks ‘The Crown’ and Breaks Down Their Emmys Look (…
'PEN15' Cast Jokes About 'Pumping and Dumping' During Emmys 2021…
Ron and Clint Howard Reflect on Their Childhood (Exclusive)
'The Baby-Sitters Club' Season 2: Cast Reacts to Biggest Spoiler…
'Pretty Smart' Cast Reacts to Love Triangle Cliffhanger and Seas…
Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson React to Their Emmy Wins (Exc…
'On My Block’ Cast Talks Romances, [SPOILER]'s Death and a Possi…
Hattie, Marie and Nia Are Back at It Again for ‘Twenties’ Season…
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on How ‘DWTS’ Is Challengi…
Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo’s Marriage Proposal Was Inspir…
'You' Season 3: Travis Van Winkle and Shalita Grant React to The…
The Wanted Tease Reunion Tour and First New Single in Seven Year…
'The Flash': Barry and Iris Reconnect in Sweet Season 7 Deleted …
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Watch the Trailer for the Lindy Chamberlain Docuseries ‘Trial in…
Marvel’s newest heroes are almost here!
With Eternals set to hit theaters in just a few weeks, only ET has an exclusive look at a new featurette introducing the team of immortal beings, and the stars that play them in the Chloe Zhao-directed epic.
“It’s a really interesting mix,” declares Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi, in the clip. “Having 10 characters, we’re a big, slightly dysfunctional family.”
Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Kingo, agrees. “I think that Eternals is the most epic movie that Marvel has ever done… [Fans are] really gonna see a movie unlike any they’ve ever seen before.”
So, who are the Eternals? Created by Marvel mastermind Jack Kirby upon his return to the comics empire in the 1970s, the group made their first canonical appearance in The Eternals #1 in 1976. The characters appeared off and on in several short series throughout the years, including a notable 2006 miniseries written by author Neil Gaiman.
A creation of the powerful Celestials, the Eternals are one-half of their experimentation on Earth, diverging from the dangerous and monstrous Deviants. Granted superhuman life spans and unique abilities, the Eternals have lived for centuries on Earth, protecting the unknowing human race from the threats posed by the Deviants.
Though Zhao’s interpretation of the Eternals lore -- which she wrote with screenwriters Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo -- has been kept tightly under Marvel wraps, ET’s exclusive featurette provides a glimpse at each character, and interpretations from the actors themselves.
Sersi, played by Chan, is an empathetic Eternal, with a strong connection to the human race. “She has the power to manipulate matter,” the actress explains. “And she’s had a long-running, on-off relationship with Ikaris.”
#Sersi— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/A3s3uovuAD
Richard Madden describes Ikaris as “the loyal soldier.” One of the most powerful Eternals, with the ability to fly and project cosmic energy beams from his eyes, he is perhaps more jaded about humanity than his lady love.
#Ikaris— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/NvD6Ybfy3r
Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos is the technological whiz of the team. “Phastos can assemble anything out of any kind of technology,” the actor explains. “These superheroes reflect the world we live in.”
#Phastos— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/Yu52te5zvb
Thena, played by Angelina Jolie, definitely seems to be the “fight first, ask questions later” Eternal, and has a close bond with Gilgamesh. “She’s the goddess of war,” Jolie notes. “She can manifest different weapons, which was really fun.”
#Thena— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/smuDXB0ntE
As for the strongest Eternal, Don Lee notes that Gilgamesh is “a protector,” who uses his power for good. “His specialty is a strong punch.”
#EternalsGilgamesh— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/EHyslssdW4
Lauren Ridloff plays the speedster Makkari, the MCU’s first deaf superhero. “Well, obviously she’s fast,” Ridloff signs in the featurette. “But also, she’s loyal.”
#Makkari— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/tuUx61GP14
Though she’s played by 14-year-old Lia McHugh, Sprite has lived just as long as her fellow Eternals. She only looks like the baby of the team, leading to an interesting dynamic. “Sprite can create illusions,” McHugh says of her character. “She’s really sarcastic, especially with Kingo.”
#EternalsSprite— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/8x5tUowqW7
Kingo, played by Nanjiani, decided to hide in plain sight when it came to his Earth-bound identity, becoming a Bollywood star. “I would say Kingo is a little self-involved,” Nanjiani admits with a smile.
#Kingo— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/eAaPBnnByx
Some comic fans describe Druig, who possesses the power of mind control, as aloof, though actor Barry Keoghan sees him with a more righteous motivation: “He stands up for what he believes in, and [thinks] that there shouldn’t be violence.”
#Druig— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/SV79TVcdTB
And then there’s Ajak. Salma Hayek plays the soulful leader of the Eternals -- originally a male character in the comics -- with a maternal heart, noting, “Her power is healing.”
#Ajak— Eternals (@TheEternals) October 11, 2021
Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/zCpW4ecVMppic.twitter.com/giui4IBYqW
Watch the full video above. Marvel Studios' Eternals is in theaters on Nov. 5.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kumail Nanjiani on What Angeline Jolie Was Like on 'Eternals' Set
Upcoming MCU Movies and TV From 'Eternals' to 'Fantastic Four'
Chloé Zhao on 'Nomadland' and Falling in Love With Marvel's 'Eternals'
Related Gallery