Kumail Nanjiani couldn't have been more impressed with his Eternals co-stars, especially Angelina Jolie.

The actor, who takes on the role of Kingo in the upcoming Marvel movie, opened up to ET's Rachel Smith about how the movie star was behind the scenes. He also dished on what he learned from Jolie and Salma Hayek while on the set.

"Angie, she would not go back to her trailer. She always hung out on set. She was always with everyone," Nanjiani shared while at the Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week party. "So I realized what you do on camera is only part of the job."

"Salma was the one who would always have dinners and people over," he continued. "They are amazing. I have learned so much from watching both of them. Just how to be a pro, you know? I was so impressed. They are always on time, they know all the words, they are very thoughtful about how they work and they really wanted to create a family."

Nanjiani added, "So much of it is how you are with people. You create a community, you create a family, you create a group. And both of them, they go on camera, they are movie stars. They are fantastic in the movie."

Eternals centers on a new group of Marvel heroes -- an immortal alien race who secretly lives on Earth to keep it safe. The star-studded cast also includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.

"I am so, so pumped. I am so excited. The movie is absolutely amazing. The movie is so, so good. I can't wait for everybody to see it," he expressed, adding, "The scale of it, it is so big, it is so epic. It spans thousands of years, it is all over the world, like truly, it is a global movie. It is very international. We go all over the world, so it's really like the scale of it. It is one of the biggest movies I have ever seen."

The actor admits that becoming a superhero has been "a dream of mine for a few years." "I really want to be a superhero in a Marvel movie, and then I was like, 'How do I do it?'" he recalled. "And then I just got very lucky."

Nanjiani famously got buff and built for the film, even impressing Hayek and many fans when he posted his transformation pics in 2019.

"I feel great! I am becoming one of those people who really likes working out now," he said of his continued fitness routine. "I was always, like, so annoyed by them. Now, I have become one of them."

Nanjiani, who was accompanied by wife Emily V. Gordon, meanwhile, was celebrating being on the cover of The Saks Man Fall 2021 Style Book.

"I loved all the stuff I wore and I'm thrilled to be here," he noted of the event and magazine spread.

Eternals is set to hit theaters on Nov. 5.

'The Eternals' Star Kumail Nanjiani on Seeing 'a Superhero Team That Looked Like the World'



