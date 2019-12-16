Kumail Nanjiani is showing off an entirely new side of himself.

The 41-year-old Big Sick funnyman went full thirst trap on Monday, posting two shirtless photos that flaunt his chiseled abs and rippling biceps.

The shocking new look was done over the course of a year in preparation for Nanjiani's role in Marvel's Eternals, which hits theaters next November.

"I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," Nanjiani captioned the photos. "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked."

The writer and actor went on to note that he was only able to undergo this impressive transformation because he worked with "the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world."

He also thanked his trainers who "made me understand true physical pain," and concluded by thanking his wife, Emily V. Gordon, who was his Big Sick writing partner.

"The biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year," he wrote. "I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless."

For her part, Gordon seemed totally fine with the transformation, commenting on the post, "Worth it."

Nanjiani is playing Kingo in Eternals. In the comic books, Kingo has Samurai skills and hails from Japan, so presumably, Nanjiani, being of Pakistani-American descent, will have a different take on the action star.

Other big names in the upcoming Marvel film include Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan.

