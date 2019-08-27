The upcoming Marvel film, The Eternals, is going to include the an openly gay character.

Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, confirmed the news during a recent interview with Good Morning America while not clarifying which character it's going to be.

"He's married, he's got a family, and that is just part of who he is," Feige states in a segment of the interview, which was shared online.

The confirmation comes just after some other details concerning the project were revealed at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, including the ensemble cast's looks in the project.

A closer look at the cast of Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS on stage at the #D23Expopic.twitter.com/bTSkoXh6xI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

The film is among Marvel's most ambitious projects to come with a star-studded cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Ma Dong-Seok, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan and more.

ET spoke with Jolie after the film's presentation, where she revealed that, Marvel is so secretive, the addition of Harington was a total surprise to her!

"I'm not so sure what we can say," Jolie said with a smile. "I still think we're seeing each other behind the scenes, like, 'Did you hear...?' I didn't know Kit was in the film! It's a whole thing. I'm thrilled, but I had no idea."

The actress said she felt empowered while donning the costume for her Eternals character, Thena, until her kids got a look at her getup.

"You get the outfit on and then you see your kids and the way they look at you like, 'What are you doing?' Then you get nicely brought back down to Earth, like, 'You are so weird, Mom!'"

As for the openly gay character in The Eternals, as fans of the MCU know, this won't be the only LGBTQ representation in the comic book universe. Tessa Thompson previously confirmed that her character, Valkyrie, is indeed gay at San Diego's Comic-Con in July while introducing Thor: Love and Thunder.

"First of all, as king, as new king [of Asgard], she needs to find her queen," she said last month during the panel, referring to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) naming her the leader of the Asgardians in Avengers: Endgame. "So that will be the first order of business. She has some ideas. I'll keep you posted. And then, I don't know, what's cool about Asgard -- as it has already been mentioned -- Asgard is not a place but a people. So I think just reinvesting in her people, and a cool thing is to create a refuge for any person who might need it. That to me is the idea of a perfect Asgard."

See more from Jolie's interview at D23 below.

