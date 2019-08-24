As if The Eternals wasn't epic enough already, Marvel's upcoming cosmic drama will feature a Game of Thrones reunion, with Kit Harington joining the cast opposite the previously-announced Richard Madden.

The news comes out of Saturday's Walt Disney Studios presentation at D23 Expo, where Kevin Feige revealed that Harington will play a non-Eternal character named Dane Whitman. Gemma Chan (who previously played Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel) has also joined the cast as Sersi and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

In the comics, Dane Whitman is a sworld-wielding superhero who goes by the name of Black Knight, a title that originated in medieval England during the age of Arthur. Sersi, meanwhile, is one of the more popular Eternals, capable of manipulating matter and who loves living amongst humans. Druig is the scheming cousin of Ikaris, an Eternal who also answers to Lord of Flames and Nightmares.

On Thrones, Harington and Madden played Jon Snow and Robb Stark, respectively. In The Eternals, Madden plays Ikaris, in a cast that also includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Dong-seok Ma and Lauren Ridloff.

Following Friday's Disney+ presentation, during which Feige announced three streaming series being added to the Phase 4 -- Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk -- it appeared that the film slate was missing a few titles. Feige slightly cleared that up by confirming one new projects coming soon to the MCU near you: Black Panther 2.

While writer-director Ryan Coogler wasn't willing to announce the official title of the movie or its villain just yet, he did confirm the release date for Black Panther 2: May 6, 2022. "We're hard at work on it trying to give you something special," Coogler said. "We just really, really want it to be right."

