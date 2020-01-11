Salma Hayek was just as impressed to see her Eternals co-star, Kumail Nanjiani's, incredible body transformation as the rest of the world.

"I've been seeing it from the beginning," Hayek told ET at the Like a Boss premiere in New York City earlier this week. "But you know, [when] there's a moment off he goes to the gym, and I'm like, 'No, just stop it!' Just stop humiliating people because you don’t want to go to the gym! I don't want to go to the gym and it just makes you feel bad.'"

The 54-year-old actress and Nanjiani star in Marvel's upcoming action flick, along with Angelina Jolie. In the Jack Kirby-penned comics, the Eternals are a race of beings created by the Celestials to protect the universe from the monstrous Deviants. The film also features Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

"They're so amazing. It's such a diverse cast, not just our backgrounds and ages, also in personalities and it's incredible how this director picked these people that are so different that can bond together so well," she said of her Eternals cast. "We're going through a journey that is so intense and you get a family feeling because it might continue for many, many years."

As for her role in Like a Boss, Hayek dished on why the cast couldn't stop laughing throughout the comedy. "We were very tired and sometimes being tired makes you get the giggles easier and we really, really, really, enjoyed each other," she said of co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne. "We enjoyed playing the characters, but I really got the sense we enjoyed watching other people break."

Nanjiani, meanwhile, went full thirst trap back in December, posting two shirtless photos that flaunted his chiseled abs and rippling biceps.

"I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are," Nanjiani captioned the photos. "You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked."

