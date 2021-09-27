Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are Spotted Dining Out Again
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are hanging out again! On Saturday, the 46-year-old actress and the 31-year-old singer were spotted together in Los Angeles for another time.
In photos published by Daily Mail., the pair once again dined at Giorgio Baldi, the site of their June dinner together, with Jolie wearing an all-black look that included a trench coat and pumps, and The Weeknd coordinating in skinny jeans and a jacket.
Per the outlet, Jolie arrived to the Italian restaurant solo, but after a two-hour-long meal in the private section, she and the "Blinding Lights" singer left together, taking his waiting car to his Bel Air home.
The pair was first spotted at the restaurant in late June. At the time, The Sun reported that the celebs spent two hours inside before leaving separately.
ET previously reached out to Jolie and The Weeknd's reps for comment.
These outings come amid Jolie's ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt. Five years after their split, the former couple is still in a custody battle over their six children.
