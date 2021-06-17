Angelina Jolie Debuts Meaningful New Tattoo During NYC Trip -- See the Pic!
Angelina Jolie has some new ink! The actress debuted a new tattoo in New York City earlier this week.
Jolie -- who has shown off at least 16 tattoos over the years -- added a quote from astronomer Galileo Galilei to her forearm. Her new ink reads "Eppur si muove," which is Italian for “And yet it moves."
The quote dates back to 1633, during Galileo's trial for suspicion of heresy. He was forced to recant his statement that the Earth moves around the sun, and was said to have muttered to the inquisitors, "Eppur si muove." The phrase has come to symbolize that in the end, the truth will prevail.
Jolie, whose children accompanied her to the Big Apple, showed off her new tattoo in a white T-shirt and gray midi skirt.
Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday at a dinner with her children in Los Angeles earlier this month. A source told ET that Jolie and her kids had a "really special day" celebrating at home before her children planned and surprised her with an evening out.
It's been a complicated time for Jolie, whose ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was granted tentative joint custody of their children. Jolie initially sought to receive primary custody of the former couple's six kids.
“There are issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed," a source told ET at the time, adding, "[Angelina] is always working for the health of the family."
