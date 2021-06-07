Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday on a bright note! The actress and director enjoyed a family dinner at TAO in Los Angeles on Sunday night with her six kids.

For the special occasion, Jolie wore a bright yellow belted, long-sleeve Ralph and Russo dress and nude heels with a black purse. Jolie has worn the look before, most recently during her CBS This Morning interview last month.

She wore her hair down and straight and kept a gray face mask on as she exited the celebrity hot spot.

Backgrid

Her children -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 12, and Knox, 12 -- were all in attendance at the special dinner.

A source tells ET that Jolie and her kids had a "really special day" celebrating at home before her children planned and surprised her with an evening out.

It's been a difficult few weeks for Jolie, whose ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was granted tentative joint custody of their children. Jolie initially sought to receive primary custody of the former couple's six kids.

“There are issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed," a source told ET at the time, adding, "[Angelina] is always working for the health of the family."

Peter Harvey, a lawyer for Jolie who is close to the case but not directly involved, told the Associated Press that the actress "supports joint custody," but added that the situation is complicated and he can’t go into detail because the court proceedings are under seal.

RELATED CONTENT:

Angelina Jolie on New Film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and Overcoming Feeling ‘Broken’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Brad Pitt Gets Joint Custody of His Kids in Tentative Ruling

Angelina Jolie Is Covered in Bees -- Here's Why

Angelina Jolie on Feeling 'Broken' in the Past & How to Find Strength

Related Gallery