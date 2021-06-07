Angelina Jolie Rocks Sunny Look for Surprise Birthday Dinner With Her Kids
Brad Pitt Is 'Incredibly Happy' to Have Joint Custody of His Kid…
Where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Stands Now (…
‘Friends’ Salaries Revealed: How Much the OG Cast Is Still Makin…
Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis on ‘Thelma & Louise’s Feminist Im…
Channing Tatum Posts Nude Selfie From 'Lost City of D' Set
‘Friends: The Reunion’: Biggest Revelations and Moments Fans Are…
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Wears Megan Fox’s Blood in a Ne…
‘Thelma & Louise’ Turns 30: Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis Refle…
Bombshells From ‘Friends: The Reunion,' Beyonce Teases New Music…
‘Friends: The Reunion’: Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Brad Pitt's 2…
Stream Queens | May 13, 2021
'Queen Bees' Trailer Starring Ellen Burstyn, Loretta Devine (Exc…
‘Saturday Night Live’: Elon Musk Jokes About Dogecoin and Histor…
Olivia Rodrigo Talks About Her First Album ‘Sour’ and ‘HSMTMTS’ …
'Cruel Summer': Sarah Drew's Cindy Turner Gets Drunk as Jeanette…
Michelle Obama Admits She Worries About Racism Her Daughters Sas…
Trisha Yearwood Shares How Husband Garth Brooks ‘Challenges Her …
‘Fatherhood’: On Set With Kevin Hart for His Emotional New Role …
Nick Jonas Teases If He’ll Perform at Blake Shelton and Gwen Ste…
Ben Affleck Initiated Reunion With Jennifer Lopez and They’re ‘E…
Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday on a bright note! The actress and director enjoyed a family dinner at TAO in Los Angeles on Sunday night with her six kids.
For the special occasion, Jolie wore a bright yellow belted, long-sleeve Ralph and Russo dress and nude heels with a black purse. Jolie has worn the look before, most recently during her CBS This Morning interview last month.
She wore her hair down and straight and kept a gray face mask on as she exited the celebrity hot spot.
Her children -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 12, and Knox, 12 -- were all in attendance at the special dinner.
A source tells ET that Jolie and her kids had a "really special day" celebrating at home before her children planned and surprised her with an evening out.
It's been a difficult few weeks for Jolie, whose ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was granted tentative joint custody of their children. Jolie initially sought to receive primary custody of the former couple's six kids.
“There are issues of concern, but the court proceedings are closed and sealed," a source told ET at the time, adding, "[Angelina] is always working for the health of the family."
Peter Harvey, a lawyer for Jolie who is close to the case but not directly involved, told the Associated Press that the actress "supports joint custody," but added that the situation is complicated and he can’t go into detail because the court proceedings are under seal.
RELATED CONTENT:
Brad Pitt Gets Joint Custody of His Kids in Tentative Ruling
Angelina Jolie Is Covered in Bees -- Here's Why
Angelina Jolie on Feeling 'Broken' in the Past & How to Find Strength