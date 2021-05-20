Angelina Jolie Is Covered in Bees -- Here's Why

Angelina Jolie is covered in bees, but it's for a good cause! The Those Who Wish Me Dead actress teamed up with National Geographic to celebrate "World Bee Day," which brings awareness to bee conservation. In a new interview with the magazine, Jolie stressed the importance of bees in our ecosystem and female beekeepers as environmental guardians.

"With so much we are worried about around the world and so many people feeling overwhelmed with bad news and the reality of what is collapsing and what is happening, this is one [issue] that we can manage,” Jolie says. "We can certainly all step in and do our part, and we can do much better and anybody can."

National Geographic saw the actress as the perfect person for the eye-catching portrait. As Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie has seen firsthand the link between environmental destruction, food insecurity and human displacement around the world.

“In celebrating World Bee Day, we wanted to shine a light on the difficulties facing bees in a creative and eye-catching way," said National Geographic’s VP of visuals and immersive experiences Whitney Johnson. "Collaborating with Angelina Jolie and inspired by the iconic Richard Avedon portrait, the ‘Women for Bees’ entrepreneurship program presented a unique entry point for us to engage readers on an issue that they might not think about every day but impacts so much of our everyday lives."

Dan Winters/National Geographic

In the last 17 years, the Eternals actress has also championed local communities in Cambodia and supported their efforts to combat deforestation and illegal logging that threatens the lives of bees as well as other wildlife, through the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

Watch the video below to hear about what Jolie has been working on.

