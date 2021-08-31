Angelina Jolie Demonstrates the Art of Beekeeping: Watch

Angelina Jolie is continuing her commitment to bee conservation. In a video released by Vogue, Jolie teamed up with Guerlain, OFA and UNESCO in Provence, France to help save the bees and provide opportunities for female beekeepers.

"I thought I knew something about bees and beekeeping and training, and I thought I understood the importance. But really, when you really dig into it and you really start to learn about what, for example, we would lose, 30 percent of the honey bees disappearing. You know, and had we not had the beekeepers and the work of places like OFA, we would lose them," the Those Who Wish Me Dead star explained in the video.

In July, the philanthropist donned a protective beekeeper suit to celebrate the graduates of her Women for Bees project.

"As I started to work with Guerlain, we spoke often about the bees and the commitment that Guerlain already had to the bees. And then we really started to talk about what, what could we do to improve the situation? What could we do both for the bees and also for, for women and what would that look like?" Jolie shared of what would become a program that supported both the bees and the women that looked after them.

Their graduation marked the Women for Bees program's inaugural session. The undertaking was spearheaded by Jolie, along with UNESCO and the cosmetics house Guerlain.

The effort is an attempt to increase worldwide biodiversity and stem the die off of bees by increasing interest in beekeeping and the education of professional apiarists.

The program is also meant to foster female entrepreneurship, according to UNESCO, who shared in a press release, "Over five years, 50 participants will learn the theoretical and practical bases of beekeeping, including the running of a professional apiary. At the end of the training, participants will have acquired all the protocols allowing them to sustain the life of their bee colonies and to become fully professional beekeeper-entrepreneurs, and members of an international network of female beekeepers."

