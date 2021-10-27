Angelina Jolie is back on the red carpet with her family for the U.K. premiere of her Marvel movie, Eternals. ET spoke with Jolie about the film's theme of family and her bringing her own family along as she promotes the film.

When asked what it's been like to have her kids step out onto the carpet and have their own fashion moments alongside her, Jolie said they've found a way where they can be "comfortable" in these moments that she called just a "tiny" part of their lives as a family.

"I think the important thing is they haven't made a choice, they've been public for their whole lives. And so, [we] try to find a way where they can not be overwhelmed by it, but just be in it in a comfortable way." Jolie explained. "It's a tiny piece of our life. We are just a family, but this little piece of our life where this is a moment. I'm happy that they're able to have some fun with it and not take it too seriously, and start to explore themselves, even with their fashion."

Jolie's children aren't just represented on the carpet, but in the diverse cast of superheroes seen in the film.

"It's not so much of my life, but when I take my kids to it...when I was standing with the cast, I look around at this family in the film, and of course I think, 'Oh, Z could be Makkari for Halloween, Mad can be Gilgamesh', and that's not for many families represented have I been able to feel that, because we are a mixed family. So it's wonderful."

Earlier this month Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15 and Knox and Vivienne,13, joined Jolie for the film's Los Angeles premiere, where they wore vintage and upcycled looks on the red carpet. Jolie spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet about how the whole family went vintage, with some of the looks coming straight out of their famous mom's closet.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff," Jolie said of her and the kids' fits.

Maddox, rocked an all-black blazer and pants look, while Vivienne opted for all-white in a tee-length dress and matching cardigan. Zahara, sparkled in a silver number Jolie wore to the 2014 Academy Awards, while Shiloh dressed in a tan, asymmetric number that her mom wore to the French Apidology Observatory where she presented eight female beekeepers with their diplomas as part of the "Women for bees" project. Knox went for a layered look, wearing a dark green blazer, skirt and pants.

As for what her kids think of the movie, Jolie said, "Honestly they all loved it."

See it for yourself when Eternals hits theaters only, Nov. 5.

