Angelina Jolie has all her kids by her side.

A source tells ET that the actress' eldest son, Maddox, is back at home after his semester at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, was canceled amid the coronavirus. In the meantime, the 18-year-old is focusing on his Korean and Russian studies.

Maddox joins his famous mother, as well as his five younger brothers and sisters -- Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 -- at home. People was first to report the news.

Jolie admitted to ET in August that she got a little teary-eyed when she had to say goodbye to her son when he started college.

Angelina Holds Back Tears While Dropping Son Maddox Off at College in South Korea This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Angelina Holds Back Tears While Dropping Son Maddox Off at College in South Korea

"What was very beautiful is the way everybody said goodbye. When it was time to take him to the airport -- some jumped into the car to take him -- and everybody was, it was very...," Jolie told ET's Nischelle Turner, her voice trailing off. "When you know that your kids love each other and you see the way they all -- without any kind of prompting or pushing -- give each other notes, hug each other, take each other, support each other, then you feel like they're going to be okay and they're always going to have each other."

When asked if she had stopped crying yet, Jolie adorably admitted with a laugh, "No."

Meanwhile, amid coronavirus lock downs and concerns, on Wednesday, Jolie released a statement, announcing that she would be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry.

"As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support," read the statement. "No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

See how other celebrities are coping with isolation and quarantining amid the pandemic in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How Celebs Are Giving Back Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Bruno Mars Pledges $1 Million

All the Times Angelina Jolie's Been Incredibly Open About Her and Her Family's Health

Angelina Jolie Reveals 2 of Her Daughters Recently Underwent Surgery

Tia Mowry Tears Up Over Not Seeing Family Members Amid Coronavirus Self-Quarantine (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery