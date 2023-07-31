Angus Cloud Dead at 25: The Real Story Behind His Head Scar

Angus Cloud has died 10 years after the terrifying incident that almost took his life.

Last year, the then-24-year-old Euphoria actor shared the story behind the curved scar that runs along the left side of his scalp, an injury that almost killed him before his career even began. Opening up about the harrowing injury in the 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue of Variety, Cloud said, "It's real. I broke my skull on Friday the 13th."

In 2013, Cloud was walking down a darkly lit street in his hometown of downtown Oakland when he fell into a construction pit below.

"I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom," he said. "I was trapped. I eventually climbed out after -- I don't know how long. It was hella hard to climb out, because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn't, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain. But they wasn't gonna find me down there. I found myself. Or God found me, whatever you want to call it."

He pulled himself out of the hole -- at least 10 feet by his estimation -- with broken fingers, blurry vision, and internal bleeding around his skull. "But I didn’t feel no pain," he said. "I was in survival mode, you feel me?"

Upon his escape, Cloud took the bus to his mom's house. "Because I was a kid!" he said. "I was 14 or 15. She thought I was on drugs, 'cause my pupils was hella dilated. I was trying to tell her what happened, but I could only start a sentence -- I couldn't finish it. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna go sleep in my bed.'"

His mom, worried for his safety, refused to allow him to sleep and took him to the hospital where the medical team ultimately saved his life.



"That's what the scar's from," Cloud explained. "They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull and -- sh**, sealed me back up, and that was that."

Cloud was intensely lucky. These days, the accident is merely a memory, the only noticeable damage being a minor change in his voice's cadence.

"I mix the front of one word with the back of the next," he explained. "I'll scribble-scrabble two words together. Mix-match."

The interview comes almost a year prior to Cloud's untimely and tragic death at the age of 25. The actor's family confirmed that Cloud died on Monday in a statement to ET.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the Cloud family statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

ET has reached out to Cloud's rep for further comment.

TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reported that the Oakland Police Department and Fire Department responded to a 911 call made around 11:30 a.m. by Cloud's mother. She reported a "possible overdose" and said her son did not have a pulse, according to the outlet. The outlet additionally reported that Cloud was pronounced dead on the scene.

A source close to Angus' family tells ET, "Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief."

RELATED CONTENT:

Angus Cloud Dead at 25: How He Got Cast In 'Euphoria' Off the Street

Angus Cloud’s ‘Euphoria’ Brother Javon Walton Addresses His Death

Angus Cloud Dead at 25: 'Euphoria' Cast and More Stars React

Maude Apatow on Close Friendship With ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Angus Cloud (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery