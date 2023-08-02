Following news of Euphoria star Angus Cloud's untimely death on Monday, Hollywood actors and celebrities are mourning the late star.

Cloud's co-star, Dominic Fike, reflected on the loss of the 25-year-old actor during a concert in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday night. In doing so, he recalled how he found out about Cloud's tragic passing while on his way to a massage.

"I guess I lost a friend of mine recently," Fike said on stage while strumming his guitar. "He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don’t deal with grief often. I haven’t had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird."

Fike continued, "I was on my way to get a massage, which sounds so f**king stupid, at the time, and I got this call. And it f**ked me up, obviously. I still got the massage. I felt really stupid. He probably would’ve been like, 'Yeah, go ahead,' you know? Even this tonight, I was sitting in the green room, and it felt… You know when things just feel trivial? You feel really small, and the timeline gets sort of stretched out."

"I sometimes look at people like sparks," Fike went on. "I zoom out, and I think people have wavelengths. If you zoom out far enough, you see some people -- probably not a lot of us at all -- but I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark. You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash. He would light up a room, any room he walked in. He’s a f**king good dude. I felt stupid coming out here. Like, this is so stupid, doing a show and being happy. But he would’ve wanted me to do that. He would’ve been like, 'No, do the show, have fun.'"

Javon Walton, another Euphoria co-star of Cloud's and on-screen brother, posted a tribute to Instagram following the news. "Rest easy brother❤️🕊️," Walton wrote beneath a photo of himself and Cloud wrapped in an embrace.

Euphoria director Sam Levinson shared a statement with ET, saying, "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Zendaya, Cloud's co-star and Euphoria protagonist, posted a tribute to him on Tuesday afternoon.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," Zendaya wrote. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Zendaya finished her message with a message for Cloud's family: "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone," she wrote.

Cloud's co-star, Alexa Demie, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a single broken heart emoji.

Alexa Demie

The official Euphoria social media accounts also offered condolences. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family," the statement read. "We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Drake, who serves as an executive producer for Euphoria, released a tribute to Cloud on Instagram, where he wrote that the late actor was a "good soul."

Drake Instagram

Storm Reid, who also starred in Euphoria, took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of Cloud from the show, writing, "the tears just won't stop."

Storm Reid Instagram

Reid later posted a second Instagram Story, with the message: "Angus made the sky look so pretty last night. What a tremendous loss for so many of us. Can't seem to wrap my mind around it. And even though the tears will continue to fall, seeing pictures of his smile or funny snippets that make me giggle bring me comfort. Please continue to pray for his soul and the souls of his family and friends. Hug on your people and tell them you love them. Check on them. Call them. Pop up on em. Send them your current song. idfk just don't take anything for granted life is so precious."

Storm Reid Instagram Story

Colman Domingo, fellow Euphoria star, shared a photo of the cast and wrote, "And that was his smile. That was him. May he rest sweetly in peace."

Sydney Martin, Cloud's onetime girlfriend, left a series of broken heart emojis on her Instagram story. Later, she posted a collection of photos featuring the two of them together, writing, "my heart is so broken. I love you forever."

Sydney Martin Instagram Story 2

Cloud's family confirmed his death on Monday in a statement to ET. He was 25. ET has reached out to Cloud's rep for further comment.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the Cloud family statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

No other details about Cloud's death were immediately available. TMZ was first to report the news.

See more tributes below:

Sydney Sweeney:

Barbie Ferreira:

Chloe Cherry:

Chloe Cherry Instagram Story

Iris Apatow:

Iris Apatow Instagram Story

Questlove:

Jordyn Woods:

Jordyn Woods Instagram

Chloe Bailey:

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

Evan Ross Katz:

Rachel Zegler:

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

Karamo:

Karamo Instagram

Shaun White:

Shaun White Instagram

Jameela Jamil:

Jameela Jamil Instagram

Kerry Washington:

Kerry Washington Instagram

Perez Hilton:

Noooooo! He had his whole life ahead of him! And his father just died last week. His family must be… ugh. An unspeakable pain. My deepest condolences and lifting up all of Angus Cloud's loved ones!! https://t.co/BelKT99288 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 31, 2023

Vinny Guadgnino:

Vinny Guadagnino Instagram

Marsai Martin:

Marsai Martin Instagram

Yara Shahidi:

Yara Shahidi Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt:

Jennifer Love Hewitt Instagram

A24:

Ross Butler:

Niecy Nash offered support in the comments section of Variety's Instagram post, writing, "🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾."

Kehlani:

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to Cloud by sharing a clip from a Ralph Lauren holiday ad the pair had recently worked on together.

"Just heard the news about the lost of Angus," the supermodel wrote. "I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was instantly drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace."

instagram.com/gigihadid

Meena Harris:

Halle Bailey:

Kid Cudi:

This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck https://t.co/MMckGXu0P6 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 31, 2023

Oakland rapper GUAPDAD4000:

Kevin McHale:

💔 no words. Devastating. So sorry to his family and friends and all those who loved him. https://t.co/MZTHgSIFWJ — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 31, 2023

Julia Fox:

instagram.com/juliafox

Danny Ramirez:

Angus… rest easy. Sending you and your family all my love. 🕊️ — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) July 31, 2023

Rosie O'Donnell:

Katherine Narducci, who played Fezco's grandmother in Euphoria:

Eric Dane:

Eric Dane Instagram Story

Becky G:

Becky G Instagram Story

Cara Delevigne:

Cara Delevigne Instagram Story

Donny Davy, Euphoria makeup artist:

Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Brother Javon Walton Mourns His 'Forever Family'



