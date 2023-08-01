Zendaya Breaks Silence on 'Euphoria' Co-Star Angus Cloud's Death: 'Words Are Not Enough'
Zendaya paid tribute to her late Euphoria cast mate Angus Cloud on Tuesday, one day after Cloud's family confirmed his death.
"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."
"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it," she continued. "I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."
Zendaya finished her message with a message for Cloud's family: "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone," she wrote.
Cloud died on Monday at age 25, his family confirmed to ET.
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the Cloud family statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."
"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."
Euphoria director Sam Levinson shared a statement with ET, saying, "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."
Javon Walton, Cloud's co-star and on-screen brother, also posted a tribute to Instagram following the news. "rest easy brother❤️🕊️," Walton wrote beneath a photo of himself and Cloud wrapped in an embrace.
Meanwhile, in a statement to ET, an HBO spokesperson said, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."
Additionally, a source close to Cloud's family told ET, "Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief."
The Oakland Police Department responded to Cloud's death in a statement to ET.
"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 AM, in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue," the OPD said. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There's no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation."
In a separate statement to ET the Oakland Fire Department added, "This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Oakland Fire was dispatched to the 200 block of Euclid Ave in Oakland for a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner. Cause of death is unknown. No further information from the Fire Department is available at this time."
