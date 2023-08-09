A special tribute to Angus Cloud can now be seen by those streaming Euphoria on Max. The actor is being remembered with a special message that is shown in front of the pilot episode and the season 2 premiere of the teen drama, along with a black-and-white photo of Cloud.

"In memory of Angus Cloud 1998 - 2023," reads the tribute.

In the wildly popular Sam Levinson series, Cloud portrayed the kindhearted drug dealer Fezco. It was his first acting role ever, though he did go on to land roles in North Hollywood, The Line and Freaky Tales.

Cloud died on July 31 in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was 25.

The death of Cloud was a shock to his family, friends, fans and his Euphoria co-stars, who are relying on one another to get through this difficult time.

"The whole Euphoria cast is very sad and shell-shocked over Cloud's passing," a source told ET not long after his death. "They are leaning on each other and trying to be there for one another as they process this."

Another source told ET that the "Euphoria cast wants to do something special for Angus to honor him and his life, but it is difficult for them to plan with the SAG-AFTRA strike."

The breakout star, who played Fezco from 2019 to 2022 on the HBO series, had pivotal storylines with Maude Apatow's Lexi and Javon Walton's Ashtray. Euphoria also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

Following news of Cloud's death, Hollywood actors and celebrities shared words of remembrance.

Walton, Cloud's co-star and on-screen brother, posted a tribute to Instagram immediately following the news. "Rest easy brother❤️🕊️," he wrote beneath a photo of himself and Cloud wrapped in an embrace.

The official Euphoria social media accounts also offered condolences. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family," the statement read. "We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Additionally, Levinson shared a statement with ET: "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Other Euphoria stars to pay tribute to Cloud have been Sweeney, Zendaya and Apatow.

Just days after his death, ET obtained the 911 dispatch call placed by Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin. She reported that her son did not have a pulse and was not breathing at all, calling the situation a "possible overdose."

The Oakland Police Department also gave a statement to ET in response to Cloud's passing.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 a.m. PT," the OPD said at the time. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There's no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation."

In a separate statement to ET, the Oakland Fire Department noted, "This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT, Oakland Fire was dispatched ...for a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner. Cause of death is unknown. No further information from the Fire Department is available at this time."

Cloud's family were first to confirm the news of his untimely death.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the family's statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

