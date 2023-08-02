Hunter Schafer is paying tribute to her close friend and Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud, following the news of his untimely death on Monday.

"Been trying to figure out what to say, but idk if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings," the actress wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "For now I just wanna say: Angus was a sunshine. To have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. I'm so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much."

"I love you angus 💗 thank you for everything," she concluded, adding a message for Cloud's family. "My heart goes out to his family and all of his loved ones right now."

Cloud died on Monday at age 25, his family confirmed to ET.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the Cloud family statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

The breakout star, who played Fezco from 2019 to 2022 on the HBO series, had pivotal storylines with Maude Apatow's Lexi and Javon Walton's Ashtray. The show also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

In a statement to ET, an HBO spokesperson said, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

A source close to Cloud's family told ET, "Angus had been battling severe suicidal thoughts after getting back from Ireland, where Angus and his family laid his father to rest. Angus was staying with his family as he tried to work through overcoming the grief."

The death of the young star has been a shock to many of his loved ones, including his co-stars. A source previously told ET that the cast is "shell-shocked" and relying on one another to get through this difficult time. "The whole Euphoria cast is very sad and shell-shocked over Angus' passing. They are leaning on each other and trying to be there for one another as they process this," the source said.

ET has also learned there are no funeral plans confirmed for Angus at this time. "The Euphoria cast wants to do something special for Angus to honor him and his life, but it is difficult for them to plan with the SAG strike," a source explained.

Walton, Cloud's co-star and on-screen brother, posted a tribute to Instagram following the news. "rest easy brother❤️🕊️," Walton wrote beneath a photo of himself and Cloud wrapped in an embrace.

Euphoria director Sam Levinson shared a statement with ET, saying, "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Zendaya also took to Instagram to remember her co-star, sharing a photo of Cloud smiling as he spoke with someone off-camera.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)," the actress captioned her post. "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)."

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it," she continued. "I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment."

Sweeney shared an emotional tribute to Cloud on Tuesday, calling the young actor "an open soul."

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words," Sweeney wrote alongside some never-before-seen photos of her, Cloud and their Euphoria castmates. "You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same."

She added, "This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

