The death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud was a shock to everyone, including his co-stars, who are relying on one another to get through this difficult time.

A source tells ET, "The whole Euphoria cast is very sad and shell-shocked over Angus' passing. They are leaning on each other and trying to be there for one another as they process this."

ET has learned there are no funeral plans confirmed for Angus at this time.

The breakout star, who played Fezco from 2019 to 2022 on the HBO series, died on Monday. He was 25. The actor had pivotal storylines with Maude Apatow's Lexi and Javon Walton's Ashtray. The show also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

Following news of Cloud's death, Hollywood actors and celebrities chimed in with words of remembrance.

Walton, Cloud's co-star and on-screen brother, posted a tribute to Instagram following the news. "rest easy brother❤️🕊️," Walton wrote beneath a photo of himself and Cloud wrapped in an embrace.

The official Euphoria social media accounts also offered condolences. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family," the statement read. "We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

On Tuesday, ET obtained the 911 dispatch call placed by Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin. Lisa reported that her son did not have a pulse and was not breathing at all, calling the situation a "possible overdose."

The Oakland Police Department responded to Cloud's death in a statement to ET on Monday.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 a.m. PT," the OPD said. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There's no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation."

In a separate statement to ET, the Oakland Fire Department added, "This morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Oakland Fire was dispatched ... for a medical emergency. Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner. Cause of death is unknown. No further information from the Fire Department is available at this time."

On Monday, Cloud's family confirmed the news of his untimely death.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the family's statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Euphoria director Sam Levinson shared a statement with ET, saying, "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

