Euphoria actor Javon Walton is still coming to terms with the death of his friend and co-star, Angus Cloud.

While sitting down with The MMA Hour, Walton opened up about Cloud’s passing and how the Euphoria cast is dealing with it. Cloud starred as Fezco on Euphoria from 2019 to 2022, on which he had pivotal storylines with Walton's Ashtray and Maude Apatow's Lexi. The show also stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

"It was all really, really hard for us," said 17-year-old Walton. "We all had such a deep connection with him. He was just like the nicest guy ever. To see him go, that hurt, but I hope he’s in a better life right now, and I hope he’s OK."

While talking to the outlet, Walton also revealed that he’s taking a step back from acting to pursue boxing.

"I did that project [with Euphoria] but my priority now is boxing," he shared. "That’s where my heart is. I have 85 amateur bouts. That’s what I think I do best."

Walton added, "For now, I’m definitely taking a step back [from acting] and just focusing on boxing. I’ve got to do what I love at the end of the day."

On Monday, Walton paid tribute to Cloud, his on-screen brother. "Rest easy brother❤️🕊️," he wrote beneath a photo of himself and Cloud embracing.

In a post to his Instagram Story, Walton added that Cloud was "forever family."

Cloud's family confirmed his death on Monday in a statement to ET. He was 25.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the family's statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Meanwhile, in a statement to ET, a HBO spokesperson said, "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

In addition to Walton, several other Euphoria cast members have paid tribute to Cloud, including Maude Apatow, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

"The whole Euphoria cast is very sad and shell-shocked over Angus' passing. They are leaning on each other and trying to be there for one another as they process this," a source told ET earlier this week. "The Euphoria cast wants to do something special for Angus to honor him and his life, but it is difficult for them to plan with the SAG strike."

