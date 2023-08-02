Maude Apatow is breaking her silence following the death of her friend and Euphoria co-star, Angus Cloud.

On Wednesday, Apatow took to Instagram to remember the late actor with a series of pictures and kind words.

"Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken," she wrote.

"Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever. ❤️."



Apatow's post lead with a picture of Cloud posing for a camera with a set of legs, possibly hers, stretched out across him. The emotional post also included a shot of her, Cloud, and another friend smiling as they pose in a security camera, a picture of her and Cloud on set filming Euphoria, and a shot of them at dinner.

Apatow's post ended with a picture of Cloud smiling with his head sticking out through a picture booth at a carnival.

On the HBO series, Apatow plays Lexi Howard, and Cloud played drug dealer Fezco, who developed a close relationship in season 2. In one of the more heartbreaking scenes from last season, Fez is suited up and heading to Lexi's play with a letter and flowers when the cops raid his house, preventing him from showing up to support her.

Apatow is among other members of the Euphoria family who have taken to social media to mourn Cloud following his death on Monday.

Zendaya took to Instagram to pen a tribute to her on-screen and off-screen friend.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment," she captioned a black and white picture of Cloud. "My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

In addition, Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Javon Walton also penned tributes to Cloud.

In a statement to ET, Cloud's family confirmed he died on Monday. He was 25 years old. ET has reached out to Cloud's rep for further comment.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the Cloud family statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

The statement continued: "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Following Cloud's death, a source told ET how the cast is coping with the loss.

The whole Euphoria cast is very sad and shell-shocked over Angus' passing. They are leaning on each other and trying to be there for one another as they process this," the source said.

Another source added, "The Euphoria cast wants to do something special for Angus to honor him and his life, but it is difficult for them to plan with the SAG strike."

RELATED CONTENT:

Sydney Sweeney Mourns Co-Star Angus Cloud in Emotional Tribute

Zendaya Breaks Silence on 'Euphoria' Co-Star Angus Cloud's Death

How the 'Euphoria' Cast Is Coping With Angus Cloud's Death

Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Brother Javon Walton Mourns His 'Forever Family'

Angus Cloud's 'Euphoria' Co-Stars Share Emotional Reactions to His Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery