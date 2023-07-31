Following news of Euphoria star Angus Cloud's death on Monday, Hollywood actors and celebrities chimed in with words of remembrance.

Javon Walton, Cloud's co-star and on-screen brother, posted a tribute to Instagram following the news. "rest easy brother❤️🕊️," Walton wrote beneath a photo of himself and Cloud wrapped in an embrace.

Euphoria director Sam Levinson shared a statement with ET, saying, "There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”"

The official Euphoria social media accounts also offered condolences. "We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family," the statement read. "We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Drake, who serves as an executive producer for Euphoria, released a tribute to Cloud on Instagram, where he wrote that the late actor was a "good soul."

Storm Reid, who also starred in Euphoria, took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of Cloud from the show, writing, "the tears just won't stop."

Sydney Martin, Cloud's onetime girlfriend, left a series of broken heart emojis on her Instagram story.

Television personality Jordyn Woods honored Cloud via an Instagram slideshow, writing that he was "such a rare soul."

"Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show," Questlove wrote on Instagram. "Love to his entire family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud"

Cloud's family confirmed his death on Monday in a statement to ET. He was 25. ET has reached out to Cloud's rep for further comment.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the Cloud family statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

No other details about Cloud's death were immediately available. TMZ was first to report the news.

See more tributes below:

Chloe Bailey:

wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 31, 2023

Evan Ross Katz:

Rachel Zegler:

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

Karamo:

Shaun White:

Jameela Jamil:

Kerry Washington:

Perez Hilton:

Noooooo! He had his whole life ahead of him! And his father just died last week. His family must be… ugh. An unspeakable pain. My deepest condolences and lifting up all of Angus Cloud's loved ones!! https://t.co/BelKT99288 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 31, 2023

Vinny Guadgnino:

Marsai Martin:

Yara Shahidi:

Jennifer Love Hewitt:

A24:

Ross Butler:

Niecy Nash offered support in the comments section of Variety's Instagram post, writing, "🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 🙏🏾."

