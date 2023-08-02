Why Angus Cloud Said He Wouldn't Play Mac Miller in a Biopic

Angus Cloud's shocking death on Monday is drawing more of a comparison to him and the late rapper Mac Miller.

In a resurfaced interview from Canada's Etalk, the late Euphoria star understood the internet's interest in him possibly playing Miller in a biopic, but admitted he wouldn't take on the role.

"I mean, no, I don’t think so," he said in January 2022. "Taking on someone’s whole life and becoming that person, like, how much respect you have to give them to actually try to portray them, you know? Like, you have to learn, you know what I’m saying?"

He added, "I don’t think I would be prepared to take on someone’s life and legacy and try to replay that, you know? That man is a legend and he’s going to remain one. May he rest in peace, you feel me?"

Cloud and Miller's similarities from their reddish-brown hair and blue eyes, to calm demeanor, were always brought to light by the internet.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, died at the age of 26 in 2018 following an accidental overdose.

On Monday, Cloud's family confirmed his death in a statement to ET. He was 25.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the family's statement read. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," the statement continued. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

While his exact cause of death has yet to be confirmed, ET obtained the 911 dispatch call placed by Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud Mclaughlin. Lisa reported that her son did not have a pulse and was not breathing at all, calling the situation a "possible overdose."

The Oakland Police Department responded to Cloud's death in a statement to ET on Monday.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 a.m. PT," the OPD said. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There's no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation."

Since the news of Cloud's death, his Euphoria family has taken to social media to mourn his loss. For more on the actor's untimely death and tributes, check out the links below.

Angus Cloud Death: Mother Reports 'Possible Overdose' on 911 Call





