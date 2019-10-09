Ann Curry Shows Support for Matt Lauer's Accuser Brooke Nevils

Ann Curry is speaking out in defense of one of her former colleagues.

The 62-year-old journalist took to Twitter on Wednesday to express her support for Brooke Nevils, who claims in Ronan Farrow's upcoming book, Catch and Kill, that she was anally raped by Matt Lauer when they were both working for NBC at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Lauer has denied all allegations against him.

"Brooke Nevils is a credible young woman of good character," Curry tweeted. "She came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent. I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart."

After excerpts from Farrow's book were published by Variety on Tuesday night, Lauer released a letter rebutting the claim that he sexually assaulted Nevils, an allegation that led in part to his firing from the Today show in 2017.

"Today, nearly two years after I was fired by NBC, old stories are being recycled, titillating details are being added, and a dangerous and defamatory new allegation is being made. All are being spread as part of a promotional effort to sell a book," he writes in part. "...In a new book, it is alleged that an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter I have previously admitted having, was in fact an assault. It is categorically false, ignores the facts, and defies common sense."

"Each act was mutual and completely consensual," Lauer further insists in the letter. "...I have never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have sex. Period."

This isn't the first time Curry has spoken out against Lauer. In a January 2018 interview with CBS This Morning, Curry openly addressed the sexual misconduct allegations that led to the firing of Lauer in November 2017.

"I am not surprised by the allegations," she told Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell.

King then pressed Curry about speculation as to whether Lauer was behind her leaving Today. "You'll have to ask someone else," she said. "It hurt like hell."

During Wednesday's episode of the Today show, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb discussed the latest allegations against Lauer on the air, with Guthrie saying that they are "disturbed to our core."

"This is shocking and appalling and I honestly don't even know what to say about it," Guthrie said. "... I know it wasn't easy for our colleague, Brooke, to come forward then. It's not easy now. We support her and any women who have come forward with claims."

NBC also released a statement to ET, which reads: "Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time. That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague."

