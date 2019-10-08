Matt Lauer is having fun with his 16-year-old daughter, Romy.

The 61-year-old former Today show co-anchor has remained largely out of the public eye since getting fired from the NBC morning show in November 2017 for inappropriate workplace behavior, but recently made playful appearances in Romy's TikTok videos. In one video, Lauer dances to Chance the Rapper's "Hot Shower" before his daughter takes over, and in another post, Lauer eats what appears to be a bowl of cereal and performs with Romy to "Big Fun" from Heathers: The Musical.

Romy has mentioned her famous dad before on TikTok. In a post in July, she shared framed black-and-white childhood photos with Lauer as well as footage of him sitting on the couch looking at his phone. She also referenced his headline-making scandal, briefly showing a phone with an article pulled up about his firing.

"Hey yo, famous relative check," she joked.

Last month, Lauer and Romy's mom, Annette Roque, finalized their divorce almost two years after they separated in 2017. The exes are still clearly on good terms when it comes to co-parenting their kids, which aside from Romy, include their sons, 18-year-old Jack and 12-year-old Thijs. In August, Lauer and 52-year-old Roque were snapped supporting Romy at the Hampton Classic Horse Show, smiling big while standing together.

"Matt and Annette have had an incredibly difficult year," a source previously told ET. "They both wanted to settle their divorce amicably for their children's sake but it hasn't been easy. They've relied on their attorneys throughout the process and now after a very long year, Matt has agreed to pay Annette about $20 million in the divorce."

"He finally decided it was time to finalize everything and move forward and focus on the kids," the source continued. "He has a lot of guilt about how things went down and he wants to make sure Annette is taken care of."

