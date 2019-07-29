Al Roker is sending Matt Lauer well wishes.

ET spoke with the 64-year-old anchor at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Summer 2019 TCA press tour event over the weekend, where he opened up about his former Today colleague.

"I'm sure he's doing well," Roker told ET's Katie Krause. "I don't really talk about that much but we wish him well."

As for Roker, in addition to his work on Today, he's hoping to find a way to bridge the gap and help the next generation of broadcasters.

"I don't know if anybody really knows where media is going," he admitted. "It's going, and I think your best bet is to be as well prepared for it as possible."

The interview comes nearly two years after Lauer was fired from his role as Today show co-host in November 2017, after being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by several co-workers. He split with his wife, Annette Roque, with whom he shares three children, shortly after. Roque officially filed for divorce earlier this month.

Roker rarely speaks about Lauer these days, but reacted to the first public statement his former co-worker gave following the firing in an interview with ET last May.

"Well, look, I can't speak to what Matt is doing or why he chose to do it, but I think we're all evolving and changing," Roker said at the time. "We all have to find our place in this world."

"My deal is I just do my job and just be thrilled that I'm working with, you know... I like being with the people I work with," he added when asked if his job had been affected in any way following Lauer's abrupt exit.

Late last month, Lauer’s first ex-wife, Nancy Alspaugh, told ET that Lauer is now "moving on" with his life.

"He is doing incredibly well," she said. "We have remained close and always will. And, it makes me happy to see him moving forward and living his life."

A source echoed those sentiments, telling ET at the time that Lauer is "focusing on his children, reconnecting with old friends and truly keeping a low profile."

"He isn't open to working right now," the source added. "He wants to simplify his life and enjoy his family and friends. He is taking it one day at a time."

More on Lauer in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Matt Lauer's Divorce: A Timeline of His Split From Annette Roque

Matt Lauer's Wife Annette Roque Officially Files for Divorce

Matt Lauer 'Moving Forward' as He Sells Hamptons House Amid Finalizing Divorce

Related Gallery