Matt Lauer is “moving on” with his life following his fall from grace in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Lauer, 61, was fired from his role as Today show co-host in November 2017, after being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by several co-workers. He split with his wife, Annette Roque, with whom he has three children, shortly after.

“He is doing incredibly well,” Lauer’s first ex-wife, Nancy Alspaugh, tells ET. “We have remained close and always will. And, it makes me happy to see him moving forward and living his life.”



Another source adds that Lauer is lying low while maintaining his focus on friends and family.

“Matt is focusing on his children, and reconnecting with old friends and truly keeping a low profile,” the source says. “He isn’t open to working right now. He wants to simplify his life and enjoy his family and friends. He is taking it one day at a time.”



The source notes that Lauer and Roque are still finalizing the separation of assets as part of their divorce.

“The choice to sell the house in the Hamptons is because of the divorce,” the source says. “Matt plans to stay in the Hamptons because he is very happy there. He has the privacy he needs and is at peace there. He’s taking care of himself, he's playing a lot of golf and going to the gym. He has found support from old friends who have reached out.”

Lauer’s Hamptons mansion, Strongheart Manor, is going on the market for around $44 million, according to a Page Six report. He is said to have bought the 12-bedroom property in 2016 for $36.5 million from actor Richard Gere.

Meanwhile, despite co-hosting Today for 20 years, Lauer was omitted from a tribute to mark the 25th anniversary of Studio 1A, where the morning show takes place.

Former show hosts Ann Curry and Tamron Hall were also excluded from the piece.



See more on Lauer below.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:



Kathie Lee Gifford Still Texts With Friend Matt Lauer: 'I Believe in Redemption'

Inside Matt Lauer's Life 1 Year After Sexual Misconduct Scandal (Exclusive)

Matt Lauer's Ex-Wife Believes He Deserves 'a Second Chance'

Related Gallery