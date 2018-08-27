Looks like Matt Lauer and his estranged wife, Annette Roque, are keeping it amicable when it comes to their impending divorce.

On Sunday, the two made a public appearance together at the Hampton Classic. In pictures published by The Daily Mail, Lauer sported sunglasses and a New York Yankees baseball cap, while Roque walked next to him, holding a dog on a leash. Roque -- clad in a floral top and cropped pants and also rocking a hat -- appeared to be in very good spirits, smiling big.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the 60-year-old former Today host agreed to pay his estranged wife $20 million in a divorce settlement. The source said that Lauer -- who shares three children, Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11, with Roque -- "wants to make sure Annette is taken care of." The two have been married since October 1998.

“Matt and Annette have had an incredibly difficult year," the source said. "They both wanted to settle their divorce amicably for their children's sake but it hasn't been easy. They've relied on their attorneys throughout the process and now after a very long year, Matt has agreed to pay Annette about $20 million in the divorce."

"He finally decided it was time to finalize everything and move forward and focus on the kids," the source continued. "He has a lot of guilt about how things went down and he wants to make sure Annette is taken care of."

According to the source, both Lauer and 51-year-old Roque seem "happier" now that the divorce is moving forward.

“While they had issues and argued over properties and a final settlement, they have decided they can both put the children first and have come up with a plan,” the source shared. "For both Matt and Annette, there is a noticeable difference in their attitude toward this entire process. They seem happier and their family and friends are thrilled to see they are both moving forward.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, another source told ET that Lauer is "inching his way back into society" after being fired from the Today show last November due to inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. Since his firing, Lauer has been living a very private life in the Hamptons.

"Matt is completely aware he has not been forgiven for his sexual misconduct, and certainly all has not been forgotten," the source said. He has kept a very low profile, not only for himself but for the sake of his family. He realizes the utter embarrassment he has caused everyone involved."

"He also knows he might never be completely pardoned for his behavior, so he's finally come to terms with the fact he needs to start stepping out in public," the source added. "He is beginning to inch his way back into society. He still fears the endless backlash, but also knows he can't hide forever."

Earlier this month, Lauer was all smiles paddleboarding in the Hamptons, making a rare appearance for the 2018 Hamptons Paddle and Party for Pink in Sag Harbor, New York.

