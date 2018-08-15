Matt Lauer has agreed to pay Annette Roque $20 million in a divorce settlement.

A source tells ET that the former Today host -- who shares three children, Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11, with Roque -- "wants to make sure Annette is taken care of."

“Matt and Annette have had an incredibly difficult year," the source notes. "They both wanted to settle their divorce amicably for their children's sake but it hasn't been easy.”

The source adds, "They've relied on their attorney's throughout the process and now after a very long year, Matt has agreed to pay Annette about $20 million in the divorce. He finally decided it was time to finalize everything and move forward and focus on the kids. He has a lot of guilt about how things went down and he wants to make sure Annette is taken care of."

The move is a big step towards finalizing a settlement and has left both parties "happier," according to the source.

“While they had issues and argued over properties and a final settlement, they have decided they can both put the children first and have come up with a plan,” the source reveals. "For both Matt and Annette, there is a noticeable difference in their attitude toward this entire process. They seem happier and their family and friends are thrilled to see they are both moving forward.”

Page Six was the first to report the settlement figure.

Lauer was fired from the morning show last year after alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. Back in April, a source told ET that there was "no chance" that the pair could work things out.

"Matt held on to the idea that Annette might eventually forgive him because she had always stuck by him but now he has no hope," the source said at the time. "Annette is angry. She feels Matt's behavior has affected a lot of people and has embarrassed the whole family."

The source continued, "Annette plans to receive a very good settlement in this divorce. She wants to make sure she and the children will always be well taken care of."

Last week, a source told ET that Lauer's divorce was "finally almost complete," which was a main reason behind the former newsman reportedly "inching his way back into society."

"Matt is completely aware he has not been forgiven for his sexual misconduct, and certainly all has not been forgotten. He has kept a very low profile not only for himself but for the sake of his family," the source said. "He realizes the utter embarrassment he has caused everyone involved."

"He also knows he might never be completely pardoned for his behavior, so he's finally come to terms with the fact he needs to start stepping out in public," the source added. "He is beginning to inch his way back into society. He still fears the endless backlash, but also knows he can't hide forever."

Watch the video below for more on Lauer.

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

RELATED CONTENT:

Matt Lauer's Accuser Addie Zinone Reacts to His Ex-Wife Saying He Deserves a 'Second Chance' (Exclusive)

Matt Lauer's Ex-Wife Nancy Alspaugh Believes Journalist Deserves 'a Second Chance' (Exclusive)

Matt Lauer Inching 'His Way Back Into Society' After 'Today' Show Ousting

Related Gallery