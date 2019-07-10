Matt Lauer's Wife Annette Roque Officially Files for Divorce

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are officially ending their marriage.

ET can confirm that Roque filed for divorce from her husband in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, July 2. They share three children together, Jack, 18, Romy, 15, and Thijs, 12.

The two originally split in 2017, shortly after Lauer was fired from his role as Today show co-host after being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by several co-workers.

Late last month, a source told ET that Lauer, 61, and Roque, 52, were still finalizing the separation of assets as part of their divorce.

"The choice to sell the house in the Hamptons is because of the divorce," the source said. "Matt plans to stay in the Hamptons because he is very happy there. He has the privacy he needs and is at peace there."

"He's taking care of himself, he's playing a lot of golf and going to the gym," the source continued. "He has found support from old friends who have reached out."

One of those "old friends" is Lauer's first ex-wife, Nancy Alspaugh. She recently told ET that Lauer has been "moving on" with his life and "doing incredibly well" amid the scandal and family drama.

"We have remained close and always will," she added. "And it makes me happy to see him moving forward and living his life."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Matt Lauer 'Moving Forward' as He Sells Hamptons House Amid Finalizing Divorce

Kathie Lee Gifford Still Texts With Friend Matt Lauer: 'I Believe in Redemption'

A Look Back at Matt Lauer's Past Scandals 1 Year After His Firing

Related Gallery