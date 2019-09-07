Matt Lauer and Annette Roque Finalize Their Divorce

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque have officially ended their marriage.

The former Today show co-host and his wife have finalized their divorce, according to multiple outlets. The divorce comes almost two years since the pair separated in 2017, shortly after Lauer was fired from his role at the NBC talk show after being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by several co-workers.

In July, ET confirmed that Roque filed for divorce from her husband. Lauer and Roque married in October 1998 and share three children together: 18-year-old son Jack, 15-year-old daughter Romy and 12-year-old son Thijs.

Last August, a source told ET that Lauer agreed to pay Roque $20 million in their divorce settlement.

"Matt and Annette have had an incredibly difficult year," the source said. "They both wanted to settle their divorce amicably for their children's sake but it hasn't been easy. They've relied on their attorneys throughout the process and now after a very long year, Matt has agreed to pay Annette about $20 million in the divorce."

"He finally decided it was time to finalize everything and move forward and focus on the kids," the source continued. "He has a lot of guilt about how things went down and he wants to make sure Annette is taken care of."

The source also noted that Lauer and Roque were on much better terms following the agreement.

Just last month, the exes were spotted supporting their daughter at the Hampton Classic Horse Show. The two were all smiles as they stood next to one another. An eyewitness told ET that the pair seemed friendly and spoke a lot to each other.

