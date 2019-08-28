Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are putting their kids first.

The exes were snapped together on Wednesday supporting their 15-year-old daughter, Romy, at the Hampton Classic Horse Show. Both Lauer and Roque had big smiles on their faces as they stood next to one another, with Lauer clapping and Roque holding up her phone. The 61-year-old former Today show co-anchor dressed casually in a blue jacket, jeans and a New York Yankees baseball cap, while the 52-year-old former model sported an eye-catching blue-and-red striped sweater, gray jeans and orange rain boots.

Lauer and Roque married in October 1998 and aside from Romy, they also share two sons together -- 18-year-old Jack and 12-year-old Thijs. ET confirmed in July that Roque officially filed for divorce from Lauer in Suffolk County Court in New York, though the two had been separated since he was fired from the Today show following allegations of sexual misconduct against him in November 2017. A source later told ET that even before Lauer's sexual misconduct scandal, the two were already living separately and that the last two years of their marriage "was hell."

"They were known for leading very separate lives," the source told ET last March. "They decided to stay together for the children and to keep up appearances which was very important for Matt. At first, Annette was disgraced by the accusations, just walking around in public became difficult. As time passed, the humiliation turned to anger.”

Last August, a source told ET that Lauer agreed to pay Roque $20 million in their divorce settlement.

"Matt and Annette have had an incredibly difficult year," the source said. "They both wanted to settle their divorce amicably for their children's sake but it hasn't been easy. They've relied on their attorneys throughout the process and now after a very long year, Matt has agreed to pay Annette about $20 million in the divorce."

"He finally decided it was time to finalize everything and move forward and focus on the kids," the source continued. "He has a lot of guilt about how things went down and he wants to make sure Annette is taken care of."

The source also said that the two were also on much better terms following the agreement.

"While they had issues and argued over properties and a final settlement, they have decided they can both put the children first and have come up with a plan," the source said. "For both Matt and Annette, there is a noticeable difference in their attitude toward this entire process. They seem happier and their family and friends are thrilled to see they are both moving forward."

