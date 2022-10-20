Anna Faris Accuses Director Ivan Reitman of Inappropriate Behavior on Set
Anna Faris Secretly Marries Michael Barrett
'Bling Empire's Christine Chiu and Anna Shay Explain 'Trying to …
Anna Sorokin Speaks on How She's Grown as a Person in First Post…
Dwayne Johnson Dishes on Fatherhood and Why He Won’t Run for Pre…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Confronts Michael and Rips His Car Apart!
'RHOM's Larsa Pippen Addresses Rumors She's Dating Michael Jorda…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Michael Breaks Down in Tears After Angela Attac…
'Bachelor in Paradise': Michael A. and Sierra Have a Heart-to-He…
‘Let’s Get Physical’: Michael Consuelos on Impressing His Parent…
'Big Brother's Brittany on Future Friendship With Michael After …
'RHOP's Ashley Darby on Her Split From Michael and How It Shakes…
King Charles' Coronation: What It Means for the Royal Rift and H…
'Halloween Ends': Kyle Richards on ‘Maternal’ Friendship With Ja…
'The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Shares a Message to His Haters H…
Chip and Joanna Gaines on Possibility of Having More Kids and Ca…
Yolanda Hadid Reveals How ‘RHOBH’ Took a Toll on Her Mental Heal…
'Ghosts': Jay's Friends May Be Members of a Cult (Exclusive)
How to Make Mini, Loaded Twice-Baked Potatoes
Carly Pearce on How She and Kelsea Ballerini Supported Each Othe…
Anna Faris is speaking out about what she says was "one of my hardest film experiences" on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend. While in conversation with guest Lena Dunham on Wednesday's episode of her Unqualified podcast, Faris accused late director Ivan Reitman of creating a "reign of terror" on set.
Reitman -- a celebrated director who also helmed the iconic comedies Stripes, Twins and the first two Ghostbusters films -- died in February at 75.
During her podcast, Faris first asked if she could "speak ill of the dead" before detailing allegations of inappropriate behavior she says she endured while filming the 2006 comedy.
"I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror -- he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day," Faris claimed of the director. "My first day, it was me."
Faris said that she was late to the set on her first day after a wardrobe mishap and that Reitman's response made her feel "angry and hurt and humiliated."
The actress also said that Reitman "slapped my a**" in "a weird moment."
Faris, 45, previously shared the same anecdote in 2017 without naming the director at the time.
"I was doing a scene where I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my a** in front of the crew so hard," she claimed on her podcast. "And all I could do was giggle."
The star then called the incident "not that big of a deal" but noted, "he wouldn't have done that to a male lead."
ET has reached out to a rep for Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, for comment.
RELATED CONTENT:
See Anna Faris' Return to Movies in 'The Estate' Trailer (Exclusive)
Anna Faris Explains Why She and Michael Barrett Decided to Elope
'Mom' Producer on Series Finale and Why Anna Faris Won't Appear
Related Gallery