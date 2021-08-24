Anna Faris Explains Why She and Husband Michael Barrett Decided to Elope
Anna Faris Secretly Marries Michael Barrett
Michael Consuelos Calls Parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos 'G…
Chad Michael Murray Is a Killer in ‘Ted Bundy: American Boogeyma…
90 Day Fiancé: Angela Abruptly Leaves Tell-All, Says Marriage to…
Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky Are in Love and 'the Re…
'Riverdale': Michael Consuelos on Hiram's Origin Story and His H…
It's Kill or Be Killed for Maggie Q and Michael Keaton in 'The P…
'The Bachelorette's Andrew S. and Michael A. Reveal If They Want…
‘The Bachelorette: Men Tell All’: Michael A. Opens Up About His …
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Joke That They're Going to Have a…
Ben Affleck Touching Jennifer Lopez's Backside Reminds Fans of '…
Derek Hough on What Fans Can Expect From His New Las Vegas Show
Jenna Dewan Addresses Her Public Divorce on ‘Turning the Tables …
‘Love Is Blind’ Contestants Reunite 17 Months Later for ‘After t…
Kanye West Reportedly Living Inside Atlanta Stadium While Workin…
Watch Ariana Grande Dazzle in Her First 'The Voice' Promo
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
How Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Feel About Jennifer Lopez a…
Chrishell Stause Is Dating 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Jason Oppenh…
Anna Faris was so excited to be married that she didn't need a big wedding. Paparazzi spotted the 44-year-old actress and her husband, Michael Barrett, at LAX over the weekend, and Faris revealed why they opted to elope.
"With a little bit of age, you don’t need the whole thing," she told paparazzi in a video obtained by Page Six, adding that it was her decision to elope.
As for who else witnessed the private nuptials, Faris said, "It was just us."
On a July episode of her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, the actress accidentally revealed that she and Barrett, 51, tied the knot at a courthouse on San Juan island in Washington state.
"I think we've spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment. But I'm looking around, just so, just my fiancé's right... he's now my husband," Faris said, before apologizing to Barrett, a cinematographer, for sharing the news.
"I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can't say fiancé anymore," she said. "... It was awesome. It feels great."
Faris added that "everything" about her wedding "just felt right," including the location, which she called "the most magical place on Earth."
Faris and Barrett began dating in 2017. The actress was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. Faris and Pratt share a 9-year-old son, Jack.
RELATED CONTENT:
Anna Faris Secretly Marries Michael Barrett
Why Anna Faris Didn't Tell Friends About Any Issues with Chris Pratt
Anna Faris and Gwyneth Paltrow Reflect On Their Past Marriages
Related Gallery